I really don’t want to put silage into the pit with the water running out of it. \ Philip Doyle

Ground conditions are starting to take a major turn for the worse around here.

There had been plenty of rain for the second half of June on and off, but things were so dry and the water table so low that the ground was easily able to absorb it. Also, there seemed to be good drying in between showers, which kept things on an even keel.

Unfortunately, the month of July has been pretty horrible to say the least, a friend of mine who measures rainfall tells me that up until the morning of 29 July east Donegal received 210mm of rain for the month and a staggering 40mm of rain on Saturday 22 July.

The soil moisture deficit is no longer – soil moisture surplus would be a more appropriate statement, I think.

Grass

I thought I had heaps of grass, but cows are needing to be moved on much quicker because of the poor ground conditions and are wasting grass, and in some cases are poaching the ground. I would normally be thinking of starting to creep feed my bull calves, but at the minute I’m wondering if I should just wean some of the stronger calves and put the cows in the shed.

Either that or just run all cows and calves in for a few days in the hope that things improve, as I don’t like weaning calves without first having them eating meal. A decision will have to be made shortly, one way or another.

To make matters worse, my second cut silage is ready for cutting and is starting to get hard and I have a field burned off for reseeding for the past three weeks.

I have plenty of good quality silage made already this year, so I’m not overly worried if the quality of the second cut is down a little, but seeing as this will be going into the pit on top of first cut, that was made in perfect conditions in May, I really don’t want to put it in with the water running out of it if I can at all mange not to.

Lime spreading

The reseeding is a stitching job, so hopefully a slight window in the weather will let me away. My biggest issue at the minute is trying to get the lime spread.

Thinking I was being organised, I have the lime in the yard for the last month. I just got the lorry to tip it on the concrete as normal and forgot about it.

I had an opportunity last week to get it spread, but when I rang my contractor, who knew the lime was in the yard for a while, he asked me if I had looked at it recently.

I told him no and asked why – he told me with the amount of rain that had fallen, the lime might not be in spreadable condition. When I went to investigate, from a distance it looked fine, but when I started to move the bottom of the pile, it tuned into what can only be described as a batch of mortar.

So now I'll have to wait for this to dry out before it can be spread, I always knew being organised was overrated.