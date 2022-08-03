I see that Jim O’Toole is to be the next CEO of Bord Bia, standing in the gap that Tara McCarthy vacated to join Alltech earlier this year.
It appears that An Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM), the seafood sector’s equivalent to Bord Bia, is the spawning ground for future CEOs of the country’s food board, for it is BIM where ?im O’Toole is arriving from, having spent five years there as captain of the ship as CEO.
O’Toole’s move is very similar to that of McCarthy’s. Both started off in Bord Bia, both then left to join BIM and then both returned to Bord Bia. The Dealer wonders if there is something in the water over at BIM HQ or if it is just pure coincidence. Farmers might be familiar with his name. He previously headed up Bord Bia’s Origin Green programme as director of the meat and livestock division.
