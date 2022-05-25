The ability of Tipperary natives to turn a bob never fails to impress The Dealer. The fact that men and women from the county own some of the best pubs in the capital confirms that fact. That innovative streak is to the fore again in a novel fundraiser being run by the good people of Ballinahinch in north Tipp.

The Dealer sees that they have jumped on the pent-up desire for live music this summer as a vehicle to raise funds for their fine local community hall.

A bundle of tickets to the value of €1,000 for concerts such as Westlife in Cork, Garth Brooks in Croker and the local Cut Loose Country Festival in Holycross will be raffled, with each entry costing the princely sum of €10 (www.idonate.ie).

What did I say about Tipp people being able to turn a bob?