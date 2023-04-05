A major large-scale investigation into the theft of a blue pen in Tirlán's Abbey Quarter in Co Kilkenny has been launched.

This is by no means any ordinary Joe Soap’s pen, it is a blue fountain pen, with tips, and it belongs to the co-op’s CEO Jim Bergin.

I’m told a request was made to Tirlán workers for any information they might have about the pen, whether they came across it or picked it up by accident.

The search has been underway for a fortnight, to no avail.

If you have any information you could always get in touch with The Dealer. I could arrange to send it back to Jim, if perhaps, you had picked up the pen by mistake.

We could keep it between the two of us and order could be restored.