The poaching of land was among the cross compliance issues identified in 2020.

Cattle tagging problems, inadequate slurry storage management and poaching are among the top five issues farmers were fined for in 2020 following cross-compliance inspections.

The number one cross-compliance issue last year was in relation to Statutory Management Requirement (SMR) 7 – cattle identification and registration.

Common breaches related to tagging irregularities.

This was where Department officials on farms found that animals were missing tags, animals were not tagged within 20 days of birth or animals were missing both ear tags.

The failure to notify movements, births, and deaths to the animal identification and movement (AIM) system database within seven days of the event is also included under this SMR.

Protection of water

The next most common non-compliance was in relation to SMR 1 – the protection of water against pollution caused by nitrates. Common breaches here related to:

Inadequate collection of livestock manure, other organic fertilisers, soiled water, or silage effluent.

The failure to minimise the generation of soiled water on-farm.

Inadequate management of the storage facilities for livestock manure, other organic fertilisers, soiled water, or silage effluent.

Breaches in relation to sheep and goat identification and registration were next on the list, with sheep not tagged, tagged incorrectly and failures to adequately maintain a flock register among the issues raised.

Poaching

Breaching Good Agricultural and Environmental Condition (GAEC) rules was the fourth biggest issue in relation to cross-compliance.

Common breaches here related to:

GAEC 5 – poaching of land - sacrifice paddocks and failing to regularly move supplementary feeding points.

GAEC 7 – damage/removal of landscape features, noxious weeds.

The fifth most common breach of the cross-compliance rules was in relation to SMR 10 – plant protection products (pesticides). Common breaches in 2020 related to:

Non-compliances relating to product registration.

Non-compliances relating to failure to display a warning sign on a chemical store.

Non-compliances relating to storage facilities.

Non-compliances relating to failure to maintain adequate records.