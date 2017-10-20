Sign in to your account
The top five counties with the most fertile cows

By on
Monaghan leads the way for beef calves, while Leitrim trails last on the county map for fertile cows.
Monaghan leads the way for beef calves, while Leitrim trails last on the county map for fertile cows.

Suckler farmers should be aiming to get one calf per cow every year.

However, statistics from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) show that Monaghan was the only county to get close to this, with an average rate of 0.87 beef calves per cow a year.

The top five counties in Ireland had a calf per cow rate of between 0.87 and 0.86 per year.

The lowest counties, which included Leitrim and Dublin, had a calf per cow rate of between 0.84 and 0.83.

Top five counties

  • 1. Monaghan.
  • 2. Carlow.
  • 3. Waterford.
  • 4. Limerick.
  • 5. Tipperary.

    • There are roughly 139,000 farms in Ireland and 50,000 of these are categorised as being small farms, with an average income of just €2,917.

    The ICBF statistics highlight the importance of getting one calf per cow every year and trying to maximise farm profits.

