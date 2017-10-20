The top five counties with the most fertile cows
Suckler farmers should be aiming to get one calf per cow every year.
However, statistics from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) show that Monaghan was the only county to get close to this, with an average rate of 0.87 beef calves per cow a year.
The top five counties in Ireland had a calf per cow rate of between 0.87 and 0.86 per year.
The lowest counties, which included Leitrim and Dublin, had a calf per cow rate of between 0.84 and 0.83.
Top five counties
There are roughly 139,000 farms in Ireland and 50,000 of these are categorised as being small farms, with an average income of just €2,917.
The ICBF statistics highlight the importance of getting one calf per cow every year and trying to maximise farm profits.
Have you got more stars than the BETTER farmers?