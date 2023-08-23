Judge Kenny Preston and Dermot Goss are photographed with Hillview Holly, the Overall Champion at the Belgian Beltex Breeders Society of Ireland Premier Sale in Tullamore. Holly sold for €1,200 at the sale. \ A Moore Media

The Belgian Beltex Breeders Society of Ireland held its annual premier show and sale at GVM Mart Tullamore on Friday evening, 18 August. The pre-sale show was judged by Kenny Preston from the renowned Glenpark flock, Omagh, Co Tyrone.

After what has already been a fantastic year for Co Louth breeder Dermot Goss and his Hillview flock, having scooped the top accolades at the Elite Show and All-Ireland finals, Goss’ success continued with yet another championship. This time, it was his shearling ewe, Hillview Holly, who did the business, securing the overall championship in the pre-sale show. The stylish female was sired by Bodoney Fabien, and was purchased by father and daughter Michael and Niamh Oliver of the Lisnacrann flock for €1,200.

The Hillview flock’s success continued on the evening, as Dermot also went on to scoop a red rosette in the aged ram class with Bodoney Fabien. This prolific sire opened the sale and was in high demand, eventually selling to the Edmondstown flock of Michael McGrath in Co Westmeath, for €1,750.

Male champion

The male championship and reserve overall championship were won by Kilgerrill Jotham, from Colm and Geraldine Lyons from Co Galway.

Jotham was sired by Castlemeadow Frankel, a former premier show champion. Having won just two years previous, this stylish ram lamb is sure to have a great breeding future.

Scooping the reserve male championship was Co Donegal breeder Jack O’Brien, with his shearling ram, Aileach View Happy.

The young ram was sired by Rathbone Eagle Has Landed and was purchased at the premier sale by Fergal McGann from Co Galway, for €1,150.

Back to the females, and the reserve female champion also came from Co Galway, in the form of Knockawuddy Jina, who was brought forward by Jimmy Killilea.

This stylish ewe lamb was sired by Castlemeadow Frankel and was purchased by Sean McCartney from Co Laois.

In the hotly contested lamb plus class, first prize was awarded to the double five-star ram Cloneycavan Joey, who was brought forward by the Cloney Cavan flock of Stephanie and Hugh O’ Connor.

This was another very well-made lamb, sired by Artnagullion Ed.

The shearling ram trade saw the highest clearance percentage of the sale, with the four-star and five-star SIS eligible tups seeing the highest demand and fetching the highest prices, similar to most sales in Ireland this year.