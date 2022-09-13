On this week’s Irish Farmers Journal Young Stock Podcast, supported by Macra, Peter Thomas Keaveney catches up with machinery area sales manager Ben Buckley, from Co Dublin.

Ben discusses growing up in Dublin, where he got the Dart to school for six years, before taking on agricultural engineering at IT Tralee.

Ben discusses where his love of farming and machinery sparked from and how he secured a job with Farmhand, one of Ireland's largest machinery distributors. Ben also has some interesting answers in the quick-fire round.

We also have our regular slots, including Martin’s Markets, Rachel O’Donovan gets your opinions and views and Noel is here with our sustainability fact of the week.

To get in touch with your opinions and feedback on the podcast, you can email youngstock@farmersjournal.ie or leave a WhatsApp voice note at 086-836 6465.