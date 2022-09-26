On this week’s Irish Farmers Journal Young Stock Podcast, supported by Macra, Gary Abbott caught up Meath man Robert Shannon.

Robert is now in his fifth year as salesman with Mid-Louth Garage based in Ardee, Co Louth.

Mid-Louth is a well known dealer for brands including Case IH, Manitou, Kverneland and Agri-Spread.

Robert discusses growing up not being from a farming background and the challenges he faced in finding a suitable career path.

Keen to be out and about dealing with people, Robert quickly discovered that college wasn't for him.

Robert took up a role driving a truck for a local firm. During these years, he spent his spare time operating machinery for his neighbouring farmers and contractors.

Robert discusses how he quickly developed a passion for machinery and how this led to him being offered a sales position with Mid-Louth Garage. More than five years on Robert still holds the role.

While in conversation, Robert provides us with an insight into the role and how no two days are ever the same. To wrap up, Robert gave us some interesting answers in the quick-fire questions round.

We also have our regular slots, including Martin’s Markets, Rachel O’Donovan gets your opinions and views and Noel is here with our sustainability fact of the week.

To get in touch with your opinions and feedback on the podcast, you can email youngstock@farmersjournal.ie or leave a WhatsApp voice note at 086-836 6465.