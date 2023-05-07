It was another hugely successful day for the British Limousin Cattle Society at its annual breed sale in Carlisle on Friday.

The sale was met with a massive top price of 52,000gns (€61,555.97) with a whole sale average of an incredible £9,179 (€10,347.27).

Out of the 80 bulls forward for the annual sale, there was a clearance rate of 71%, with 22 of the sold lots reaching five figures.

Intermediate and supreme champion Craigatoke Seanog sold for 52,000gns (€61,555.97). \Catherine McGregor.

Topping the trade all the way from Plumbridge, Co Tyrone, was Michael J Conway with his October 2021-born bull Craigatoke Seanog. Sired by Foxhillfarm Ourbest out of a Craigatoke Johnny dam, the perfectly balanced bull was tapped out as the intermediate and overall champion on the day before going on to sell for a whopping 52,000gns (€61,555.97).

Next up were Dylan and Elen Davies from Ceredigion, Wales, with their December 2021-born bull, Blaencwm Sam. This smashing young bull was sired by the Irish-bred Derryguillane Kingbull out of a Netherhall Jackpot dam and sold for 32,000gns (€37,880.60).

Blaencwm Sam sold for 32,000gns (€37,880.60). \Catherine McGregor.

Then it was the turn of WJ and James McCay’s Ampertaine Superstition from Maghera, Co Derry. After being tapped out by Welsh judge Arwel Owen from Welshpool, the senior champion left his mark on the sales ring selling for 27,000gns (€31,961.79). The September 2021-born bull was sired by Ampertaine Opportunity out of a Plumtree Fantastic dam.

Senior champion Ampertaine Superstition sold for 27,000gns (€31.961.75). \ Catherine McGregor

Derryguillane Kingbull, bred by Ballina, Co Mayo, breeder Gerry Walsh, was again at play, this time as the sire of Garrowby Shipley. Hailing from Garrowly Farms in York, the November 2021-born bull was bred from a Foxhillfarm Manhattan dam and sold for another impressive high of 22,000gns (€26,042.91).

And the Irish genetics didn’t stop there. The next lot to top the charts was from the herd of J Nimmo from North Lanarkshire, the August 2021-born Maraiscote Sooty. Selling for 18,000gns (€21,307.84) to a breeder in Wales, the bull was bred out of a Virginia Andy dam and sired by Ernevalley Nigel, bred by Eddie Lynch from Loughduff, Co Cavan.

Maraiscote Sooty sold for 18,000gns (€21,307.84) \ CMGregor

Two bulls hit 15,000gns (€17,797.50) on the day.

First up was Goldies Salvador, brought forward for sale by Bruce Goldie from Dumfries. The November 2021-born bull was by Northern Irish sire Ampertaine Opportunity and bred from an Ampertaine Foreman dam.

Goldies Salvador sold for 15,000gns (€17,797.50). \ CMGregor

The second bull to hit this figure was Thoringhurst Truegent fromS Gilleard from Doncaster. The January 2022-born bull was a first prize winner in the pre-sale show and was sired by Glenrock Nimo who was in turn sired by the Northern Irish Ampertaine Gigolo and his dam was sired by Westpit Highlander.