Multispecies swards have potential in livestock systems but farmers need to be in a position to manage and utilise them. / David Ruffles

Reports indicate there is a high level of interest in the recently announced Tillage Incentive Scheme and the Multi Species Swards Measure. The initial interest is stemming from the financial incentives discussed.

These include a proposed payment of €400/ha for grassland allocated to tillage crops such as barley, wheat oats etc, a guaranteed payment of €300/ha for beans, peas and lupins and €150/ha for combi crops (cereal – protein mix) and €2m set aside for a new Multi Species Sward Measure (MSSM).

The finer details on the Tillage Incentive Scheme were not released at the start of this week while the terms and conditions of the MSSM were released on Friday. There is quite a bit of urgency in farmers making up their minds on availing of these incentives, with a narrow window for planting and the deadline to apply for the MSSM approaching fast on 4 April.

High level of questioning

It is good to hear that advisers, contractors and others working in the industry are receiving a high volume of queries as there is much more to take in to account in decisions above the financial incentive. This article will touch on a few areas under consideration.

Potential of multispecies swards

There is no doubting that multispecies swards can support high levels of animal performance in the first years after sowing, while also having the potential to reduce nitrogen input and worm-related health issues.

The greatest challenge facing such swards to date undoubtedly concerns persistency of herbs and clovers. This is likely to be the reason behind the condensed herb seed mixture in the measure. Another significant barrier in some swards is weed control and establishing a satisfactory cover of clover and herbs.

Advice on growing the different crops included in the Tillage Incentive Scheme is detailed here and this area is much more important than the financial aspect as if the land or expertise is not present to promote optimum establishment and persistency then it can turn out an expensive option. The financial incentive with the MSSM is low relative to the Tillage Incentive Scheme at €125/ha or a supplement of €50/bag paid direct to the co-op / merchant.

To get the best from the crop requires a change of mindset with regard management. The crop needs to be grazed in a rotation and does not lend itself to being included in a rotation with grass as the time taken for an animal’s digestive system to adjust to the change in diet limits the potential for improved performance. These crops will play a greater role in all livestock systems in the future but farmers need to be in a position to best utilise them to get the full rewards. This includes being able to tap into further research and grazing management blueprints.

Maize silage for lambs

There is some concern entering sheep discussions looking at the cost implications that rising concentrate costs pose to the economics of finishing store lambs. Specialist producers handling large numbers and finishing lambs on high-concentrate diets are especially exposed. Some have raised queries regarding the potential of growing or entering in to a supply arrangement to grow maize silage.

Most queries relate to the potential performance attainable. Research was carried out by Tim Keady and Seamus Hanrahan in Teagasc Mellows Campus, Athenry 10 to 12 years ago which looked at the potential role for maize in finishing lambs and feeding ewes in late pregnancy.

From the research it is apparent that maize silage does not offer the same potential gains in a sheep system as it presents in dairy and beef finishing enterprises.

Table 1 details the performance of lambs finished on maize silage supplemented with varying levels of concentrates and contrasts this to the performance of lambs finished on silage of varying quality and ad-lib concentrates.

The performance of lambs finished on maize silage was slightly ahead of the performance of lambs finished on medium feed value grass silage which had a dry matter digestibility of about 70 DMD and lower than high feed value grass silage with a DMD in the mid to high 70s.

This silage is not abundant in a sheep system but the potential performance brings in to the debate the potential of reseeding to harvest top-quality silage and the benefits of having high-quality aftergrass available compared to growing maize.

There is potential for maize in a mixed livestock system but significant consideration is needed before embarking in growing maize. This includes aspects such as carrying out an assessment on the suitability of the land under consideration to produce the type of yields required to make the crop stack up financially and the potential to harvest the crop if weather is unsuitable.

Tillage farmer link-up

The same considerations required in decisions to grow maize are relevant to growing cereal crops. Experience is hugely beneficial where ploughing down grassland to sow a tillage crop as there can be many niggling issues in year one such as dealing with poor soil fertility, challenging seedbed preparation and adopting practices to limit the risk of leather jackets.

The incentive may help to develop agreements between livestock farmers and tillage farmers. This makes the most sense in such situations and for most farmers would be the best option. Ideally these agreements would be for a number of years to develop systems that deliver a mutual benefit where feed and nutrients change hands.

The potential may also be present to tie in to arrangements on grazing cover or catch crops as it is likely that there will be incentives in place to support the growth of these crops later in the year.

Where going it alone and availing of contractors to carry out works then a realistic budget should be put in place at the outset with realistic output figures selected.

Better quality silage

Any measures which can increase the volume of feed available are to be welcomed but for a high percentage of sheep farmers they will not be a runner this year.

In this regard incentives to increase the volume of grass silage would be a better prospect.

It should be noted that there is huge potential on many farms to reduce the level of concentrate supplementation required by taking steps to improve the quality of silage made and a strong focus should be placed on this in 2022.

Improving sward productivity and grazing management should also be a priority.