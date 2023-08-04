There are just 12 hours left in our flash sale - don't miss this chance to get a 1-year premium digital subscription and 2 FREE tickets to the Tullamore Show for just €129 - that's a saving of €90! Subscribe here!
Our 1-year premium digital subscription is now just €129 - normally €179 - and gives you:Full access to our website and app - all our daily farming news, technical content, podcasts, video hub and more!Access to our ePaper every Wednesday night at 10.30pm.Over 10 years of Irish Farmers Journal archives, including specialist publications.
Subscribe here!
Total package value - €219
Flash sale price - €129
Total saving - €90!
Claim back up to 52%
Don't forget - farmers can claim back up to 52% of the price paid for their subscription, as the Irish Farmers Journal is a legitimate business expense directly related to the running of your farm.
There are just 12 hours left in our flash sale - don't miss this chance to get a 1-year premium digital subscription and 2 FREE tickets to the Tullamore Show for just €129 - that's a saving of €90! Subscribe here!
Our 1-year premium digital subscription is now just €129 - normally €179 - and gives you:Full access to our website and app - all our daily farming news, technical content, podcasts, video hub and more!Access to our ePaper every Wednesday night at 10.30pm.Over 10 years of Irish Farmers Journal archives, including specialist publications.
Subscribe here!
Total package value - €219
Flash sale price - €129
Total saving - €90!
Claim back up to 52%
Don't forget - farmers can claim back up to 52% of the price paid for their subscription, as the Irish Farmers Journal is a legitimate business expense directly related to the running of your farm.
SHARING OPTIONS: