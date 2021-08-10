The dairy equipment scheme is one of the most popular schemes within TAMS.

The exclusion of the dairy equipment scheme from the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS) in the Department of Agriculture's consultation document for the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) strategic plan has been condemned by IFA dairy chair Stephen Arthur.

“The Department is quick to forget the vital importance of the diary sector to the rural economy.

“Our thriving growth in exports carried this country out of the recession, yet they are turning their backs on us now,” Arthur commented.

Popular scheme

This amounts to €56m and translates to total investment of over €120m in dairy equipment on farms, according to the IFA.

“Dairy farmers need continued support to meet increasing demands in the marketplace. The Department has to make provisions for this vital scheme in the next CAP," Arthur added.