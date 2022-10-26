Thieves cut locks before making a getaway with the trailer.

An Ifor Williams cattle trailer has been stolen from an out farm in Aughnacloy, Smithboro, Co Monaghan, gardaí have confirmed.

The trailer theft occurred at some stage between 5pm on Saturday 15 October and 10.30am on Sunday 16 October.

The 12x6 Ifor Williams cattle trailer was taken from a shed on the outfarm after the locks on the gate were cut.

Features

Gardaí say the trailer has a number of distinctive features including a dividing gate on the outside and a missing top-side door lock. The rear left-hand side fuse box door is also missing.

The serial number of the trailer is SCK60000040402768.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Clones gardaí on 047-51262 or Monaghan gardaí on 047-77200 or online through the Garda website.

Investigating gardaí say all assistance in is greatly appreciated.