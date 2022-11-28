The theft of five pedigree Hereford cows took place on a farm in north Kerry last Friday night between the hours of 3.30pm and 11pm.

Owner of the cattle Mary Kissane from Coolnanoonagh, Tarbert, Co Kerry, told the Irish Farmers Journal that the five cows were due to calve in April and May of next year.

Mrs Kissane claims that a rope was cut going into the slatted unit, where the cows were being housed, that the cattle were driven through wire and five cows were successfully loaded into a truck.

"We found one half of the blade they used to cut the rope on the ground this morning," she said.

The 73-year-old, who is farming with her two sons, buried her husband only just this year.

Cattle on road

"A neighbour rang us to say we had cattle out on the road Friday night and we presumed they got out themselves. We put them into one of the fields and it wasn't til the next morning we realised five had been stolen.

"There was no lorry in the yard, so they would have had to load them from the road," she said.

Kissane's farm is located just off the Tarbert-Ballylongford road.

Value

Mrs Kissane estimates that the five pedigree cows are worth €10,000 or more.

"I have about 20 cows altogether, 12 weanlings and a bull, but he wasn't touched.

"I'd be very upset if they ended up going to the factory as they are all in-calf," she said.

Gardaí in Listowel were informed Saturday morning and are currently investigating the matter.

In a statement gardaí said: "Gardaí attended an incident of theft that occurred at approximately 3:30pm on the afternoon of Friday, the 25 of November 2022 in the Tarbert area of Co Kerry.

"A number of livestock were taken in the course of this incident. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing."