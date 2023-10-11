The Shorthorn Marketing Company production sale will take place in Central Auctions Roscrea on Saturday, 14 October.

On Saturday, 14 October, the Shorthorn Marketing Company will host the largest production sale of beef Shorthorns in Ireland, at Roscrea Mart.

The sale, which is already attracting interest from all parts of the country and further afield, will include a consignment of 65 female animals from the Raheenadeeragh Herd of Peter Luttrell, as well as entries from Shorthorn breeders from all over the country.

There will be a comprehensive array of Shorthorn genetics on offer, with animals presented as either pedigree-registered or as Shorthorn-crosses. John Clarke from the Shorthorn Marketing Company told the Irish Farmers Journal: “We are delighted to see repeat entries from many Shorthorn breeders who have supported us from the very start.

“These breeders have played a major roll in the continued success of the bi-annual sales and we would like to thank them for their continued support.”

The sale, which commences at 12 noon on Saturday, 14 October, is the perfect opportunity for prospective purchasers to acquire top-quality Shorthorn genetics.

The sale will be live on Martbids for those who cannot attend.