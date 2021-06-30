June milk supply is up 3% compared to June 2020 in Kerry Group.

June is on track to be the third month in a row when milk supply exceeds 1bn litres.

Our survey suggests the national figure could be up by between 3% and 5% on the 1.03bn litres recorded in June 2020.

The CSO this week estimated May supply at 1.18bn litres for May 2021. This represents an increase of 6.1% over May 2020. April 2021 was 1.04bn litres, up 6% on the previous year.

Glanbia reports that June supply is up 3% in the east compared to the same month in 2020. Dairygold is similar, up about 2%.

In west Cork, June supply is tracking slightly down or on par to June last year. Kerry Group reports that volumes are up 3% on last year.

Aurivo reports that supply is up 5.5%. At Lakeland, supply is reported to be up 9% compared to the same month in 2020.

Strathroy Dairies, based in Omagh, Co Tyrone, wrote to suppliers in the Republic of Ireland this week saying it was not going to take new milk at the same milk price during the four peak supply months of March to June.

Strathroy has suppliers in Wexford, Kilkenny and Tipperary. A proportion of its southern estimated 150m-litre pool was being processed at North Cork Co-op and Tipperary Co-op but supply increases have reduced this outlet for Strathroy.

