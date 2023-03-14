This 2018 Massey Ferguson 7718 Dyna VT with 4,800 hours sold for €71,000 plus VAT and commission.

Michael Doyle Auctioneers hosted a retirement machinery dispersal auction on Wednesday 8 March on behalf of contractor Ian Gardiner, Kilmallock, Co Limerick, who is exiting the business.

Gardiner is the third contractor in Limerick to exit contracting by auctioning off his fleet of machinery. This follows Michael Barrett in December and Shanahan Bros Agri Contractors in February.

This 2020 McHale Fusion 3 Plus with 50,000 bales on the clock, 1000 speed PTO, ball and spoon hitch, camless pickup shod on 650 tyres sold for €56,000 plus VAT and commission.

This 2020 Claas Liner 2700 rake sold for €18,300 plus VAT and commission.

This 2014 McHale Fusion 3 Plus with 70,000 bales sold for €31,500 plus VAT and commission.

This 2019 Keltec 10 pack bale carrier sold for €19,200 plus VAT and commission.

This 2017 3m Rabe power harrow with an APV seeder sold for €15,200 plus VAT and commission.

This 2019 New Holland T6.180 with 6,100 hours sold for €50,000 plus VAT and commission.

This 2010 NC 2,500-gallon tanker with a 2021 Mastek 7.5m dribble bar sold for €17,800 plus VAT and commission.

This 2018 NC 11t rear discharge dung spreader sold for €16,600 plus VAT and commission.

With 33 lots up for grabs, the auction took place online and secured a clearance rate of 94%. A total of 227 people registered to bid, with over 1,200 tuning in to keep an eye on proceedings. The lots were sold across eight counties, mainly in Munster and Leinster.

A top price of €71,000 was paid for a 2018 Massey Ferguson 7718 Dyna VT with 4,800 hours, followed by €62,000 for a 2017 Massey Ferguson 7722 Dyna VT with 7,400 hours, with the third top price secured for a top spec 2020 McHale Fusion 3 Plus with 50,000 bales selling for €56,000.

This 2005 New Holland TSA125 with 15,000 hours sold for €17,000 plus VAT and commission.

This 2022 Bobcat TL38.70HF telehandler with just 1,000 hours on the clock was unsold at €77,500.

This 2014 McHale Fusion 3 Plus with 93,000 bales sold for €21,200 plus VAT and commission.

This 2019 Claas Liner 2700 rake sold for €16,600 plus VAT and commission.

This 2017 SlurryKat 3,500-gallon tanker with a rain gun and DCI arm sold for €29,500 plus VAT and commission.

This 2014 Case IH Puma 160 with 12,000 hours sold for €23,400 plus VAT and commission.

This SlurryKat 600m front reeler with 600m of hose sold for €9,300 plus VAT and commission.

This 7.5m SlurryKat dribble bar with a 1,000m backpack with 600m hose sold for €12,000 plus VAT and commission.

This 2011 McConnell P6570T hedge cutter with evolutional controls sold for €13,600 plus VAT and commission.

This 2019 Claas Disco 3200C mounted conditioner mower sold for €9,500 plus VAT and commission.

A 2019 New Holland T6.180 with 6,100 hours sold for €50,000, followed by a 2014 McHale Fusion 3 Plus with 70,000 bales selling for €31,500. A 2017 SlurryKat 3,500-gallon tanker with a rain gun and DCI arm sold for €29,500, a 2014 Case IH Puma 160 with 12,000 hours sold for €23,400, a 2014 McHale Fusion 3 Plus with 93,000 bales sold for €21,200 and a 2019 Keltec 10 pack bale carrier sold for €19,200.

This 2016 Keltec 10 pack bale carrier sold for €17,000 plus VAT and commission.

This 2021 Claas 3200FC Disco front mower sold for €14,100 plus VAT and commission.

This Bredal K65 lime spreader sold for €14,600 plus VAT and commission.

This 2015 Gregory Besson 3m disc harrow sold for €6,000 plus VAT and commission.

This 2013 Kuhn FC 302GI trailed mower sold for €5,100 plus VAT and commission.

This 2016 Doda HD35 slurry pump which was fully rebuilt last year sold for €4,900 plus VAT and commission.

This Keenan Orbital 12t dung spreader sold for €3,600 plus VAT and commission.

Other prices included €18,300 for a 2020 Claas Liner 2700 rake, €17,800 for a 2010 NC 2,500-gallon tanker with a 2021 Mastek 7.5m dribble bar, €17,000 for a 2016 Keltec 10-pack bale carrier, €17,000 for a 2005 New Holland TSA125 with 15,000 hours and €16,600 for a 2018 NC 11t rear discharge dung spreader.

All lots in the sale were subject to VAT, while commission was charged at a rate of 10% for items sold up to €1,000 and at a rate of 5% for all items sold above €1,001, capped at €2,000 per lot.