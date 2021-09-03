All 36 missing calves were discovered last Tuesday in a nearby field.

The calves, a mixture of Friesian and Angus-cross calves, were taken from a field in the Threecastles area on the Kilkenny-Thurles road in early August.

They were discovered last Tuesday in a nearby field. All of the animals were recovered.

Gardaí believe the thieves returned them to the area from wherever they had been held since being stolen.

Despite having been missing for over three and a half weeks, they were no worse for wear.

The stolen calves comprised of 19 Friesian heifer calves, with a further 17 Angus-cross calves, a mixture of heifers and bulls.

Farmer David Millea paid tribute to the farming community for their support and co-operation.

"Farming people are honest people," he told the Irish Farmers Journal.

"The word was out that these animals had been stolen, thanks to KCLR (the local radio station) and media outlets like the Irish Farmers Journal.

"It seems the thieves couldn't find a buyer for the calves and returned them to where they could be recovered."

Millea also paid tribute to the gardaÍ in Kilkenny City for their assistance.