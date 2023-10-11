When writing our look-ahead at this week’s budget, we suggested that the minimum that farmers should expect would be to have the Department of Agriculture’s share of the pie come in between the historical 2% to 2.5% range of total Government spending.

Well, they just barely managed that, with the total allocation to agriculture coming in at 2.01% of Government spending this year (see Figure 1).

The €199m drop in allocation comes as Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) funding is no longer available.

While much of that drop in funding has been made up by vastly reduced funding to the fishery sector in 2024, it is notable that each of the Department’s main spending headings will be lower in 2024 than they were this year (see Figure 2).

In looking for where there might be an increase, we can see that “core current expenditure” has risen by 3.1%. This budget allocation is the day-to-day running costs of the Department, so a rise is welcome. However, even here, there is a sting in the tail.

Inflation in Ireland in the year to September was running at 5%, so the increase in the Department’s budget is lower than the cost increases the Department is facing.

Which means, basically, a 3.1% increase is, in real terms, a cut in funding. Contrast that with the Department of the Environment, which saw a jump of 7.7% of its allocation under current core spending.

Something for everyone

There were plenty of measures in the budget which, while not directly focused on farming, will have effects for ordinary people and businesses.

Income tax measures:

The higher rate standard cut-off point rises by €2,000 to €42,000.

Personal tax credit rises by €100 to €1,875.

Employee tax and earned income credits rise by €100 to €1,875.

The 4.5% Universal Social Charge is being reduced to 4%.

The ceiling of the 2% USC rate is being raised to €25,760.

Capital allowances:

Angel investor relief will be available to individuals who invest in innovative start-up SMEs for a period of at least three years. The relief means a capital gains rate of 16% on a gain of up to twice the initial investment.

The research and development tax credit is being increased from 25% to 30% for 2024.

The accelerated capital allowances for energy efficient equipment is extending for an further two years to end of December 2025.

The cap on section 481 film relief is being increased from €70m to €125m.

The VAT registration threshold increases to €40,000 for services and €80,000 for goods suppliers.

Family:

Child benefit extended to 18-year-olds in full-time education, with a once-off double payment before Christmas.

Three domestic energy credits of €150 each between now and April 2024.

Extending the 9% VAT rate on gas and electricity for another year.

One-year mortgage interest relief for homeowners with an outstanding balance at the end of 2022.

Free school books will extend to junior cycle students from September of next year.

There are also once-off reductions in student and apprentice contributions.

The old reliables

The increase in excise on petrol and diesel, which was scheduled to come in at the end of this month, will now be added as two increases in April and August next year.

The carbon dioxide payment for fuel increased on 11 October, leading to an increase in diesel of 2.5 c/l and petrol of 2.1 c/l. The increased carbon tax will be added to agricultural diesel from April of next year.

Cigarettes will go up by 75 cents a packet from 11 October, with pro-rata increases on other tobacco products.

There was a commitment to introduce a tax on e-cigarette and vaping products.

There was no change to duties on alcohol.

Comment

This budget has seen a significant increase in Government spending, with almost everyone set to be somewhat better off once all the announced measures are in place.

The tax and spending measures announced, a mixture of broad-brush tax cuts and targeted once-off spending to help families, have a pre-election feel to them.

With local and European elections in June and a general election in early 2025, that is hardly surprising.

However, it has to be noted how badly agriculture has done compared to other sectors. The lack of fresh major supports for a sector which is struggling with high input costs and terrible weather is extremely disappointing.

It may be that the Minister Charlie McConalogue just lost the argument this time, or it may be that the Government has less interest in supporting the Irish farming sector. Time will tell.