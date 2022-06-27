Baling in the sun
\ Odhran Ducie
\ Odhran Ducie
Henry Donoghue baling 12 acres of hay at Ballyscanlon, Coolbawn, Co Tipperary, overlooking Lough Derg with Co Galway in the background. \ Odhran Ducie
Tending to sheep in Galway
Sheep farmer Martin Costelloe and daughter Martina assists him tending to their sheep in Ballynacourty, Clarenbridge, Co Galway. \ David Ruffles
Diarmuid Hanniffy cutting thistles for sheep farmer Martin Costelloe, Ballynacourty, Clarenbridge, Co Galway. / David Ruffles
Field Exchange
Sabina Higgins, wife of President Michael D Higgins, speaking at the launch of Field Exchange at Brookfield Farm, Co Tipperary, a discussion project on climate that runs all summer and is funded by the Government's Creative Climate Action Fund. \ Odhran Ducie
Ailbhe Gerrard of Brookfield Farm, Co Tipperary, and Sabina Higgins, wife of President Michael D Higgins, hold a pair of lambs at the launch of Field Exchange. \ Odhran Ducie
The Hackett family feature in our my farming week
Minister of State at Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Pippa Hackett with her husband Mark Hackett. \ Philip Doyle
Minister of State Pippa Hackett, with husband Mark and children Poppy, Heidi and George on their farm in Co Offally after baling hay. \ Philip Doyle
Loading after the sales
William Harmon from Tullow Mart in Co Carlow helps Teddy Butlers from Waterford load a trailer of store lambs he bought at the sale. \ Philip Doyle
Organic oat walk
Host farmer Pat O' Connor answering questions on his crop of organic oats during the Limerick and Tipperary Organic Producer Group farm walk on his farm at Newcastle, Co Tipperary. / Donal O' Leary
Farmers who attended the Limerick and Tipperary Organic Producer Group farm walk stop to look at a crop of organic oats under the Knockmealdown mountains on the farm of Pat O'Connor, Newcastle, Co Tipperary. / Donal O' Leary
Father and son farming
Barry O' Leary and his son Blake check on the cows and May-born calves at home in Newmarket, Co Cork. Barry runs the Keelosera herd of 35 spring-calving pedigree Aberdeen Angus cows with all stock either kept or sold for breeding. Barry also works off farm with Castlecor Potatoes in Mallow. / Donal O' leary
Young Blake O'Leary going out to help his father Barry check on the cows and calves on the home farm in Newmarket, Co Cork. / Donal O'Leary
/ Donal O'Leary
