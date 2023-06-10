Herd of suckers after TB testing at Bridepark

Brian Mangan lets out his herd of sucklers after TB testing at Bridepark, Conna, Co Cork. \ Donal O' Leary

Farm walk in Donegal

Farmers attend an open information evening for tillage farmers in Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal. \ Joe Dunne

My Farming Week at Pollboy

James Gilmartin with his father Jimmy and son Daniel at Pollboy, Co Leitrim. \ Claire Nash

Ennistymon Show

Tadgh, Aoife and Eilis Hannon from Croagh, Co Limerick, who placed first, second and fourth in the young handlers at Ennistymon Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Dunmanway tractor run

Duggan Contractors (Dunmanway) harvesting silage with their Krone BiG 630 in Dunmanway as the sun was getting lower in the sky which provided a lovely golden light. The harvester sits waiting for the arrival of the next trailer. \ David Patterson

Middleton Show

Katie Lordan and Katelyn Creed grooming and discussing tactics ahead of judging at Middleton Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

A round-up of some of the rest of the pictures from around the country

Pat Fogarty and Richard Brennan harvesting silage for Matthew Frend at Barnagrotty, Toomevara, Co Tipperary. \ Odhran Ducie

Clint Boyd with Gerad McHugh, Ardara, Donegal, checking out the first turning of Gerad's hay with the new haybob in the fine June sunshine. \ Clive Wasson

Location really does matter, with big crowds flocking to yearly Lurgan Agricultural Show held in Lurgan Park, Co Armagh.

John and David Gilliland will host an ARCZero conference at Brook Hall Estate on Tuesday 20 June

James Flanagan of Downpatrick, Co Down, helps Steve Dabey of Crossgar, Co Down, footing some of the 160 hay bales on the edge of the Rademon Estate, Co Down.