Herd of suckers after TB testing at Bridepark
Brian Mangan lets out his herd of sucklers after TB testing at Bridepark, Conna, Co Cork. \ Donal O' Leary
Farm walk in Donegal
Farmers attend an open information evening for tillage farmers in Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal. \ Joe Dunne
My Farming Week at Pollboy
James Gilmartin with his father Jimmy and son Daniel at Pollboy, Co Leitrim. \ Claire Nash
Ennistymon Show
Tadgh, Aoife and Eilis Hannon from Croagh, Co Limerick, who placed first, second and fourth in the young handlers at Ennistymon Show. \ Shanon Kinahan
Dunmanway tractor run
Duggan Contractors (Dunmanway) harvesting silage with their Krone BiG 630 in Dunmanway as the sun was getting lower in the sky which provided a lovely golden light. The harvester sits waiting for the arrival of the next trailer. \ David Patterson
Middleton Show
Katie Lordan and Katelyn Creed grooming and discussing tactics ahead of judging at Middleton Show. \ Shanon Kinahan
A round-up of some of the rest of the pictures from around the country
Pat Fogarty and Richard Brennan harvesting silage for Matthew Frend at Barnagrotty, Toomevara, Co Tipperary. \ Odhran Ducie
Clint Boyd with Gerad McHugh, Ardara, Donegal, checking out the first turning of Gerad's hay with the new haybob in the fine June sunshine. \ Clive Wasson
Location really does matter, with big crowds flocking to yearly Lurgan Agricultural Show held in Lurgan Park, Co Armagh.
John and David Gilliland will host an ARCZero conference at Brook Hall Estate on Tuesday 20 June
James Flanagan of Downpatrick, Co Down, helps Steve Dabey of Crossgar, Co Down, footing some of the 160 hay bales on the edge of the Rademon Estate, Co Down.
