Emmet Prendergast, farm manager at Ashdale Farm, Garryduff, Colligan, Co Waterford, feeding the youngest of the spring-born replacement heifer calves. The calves are at grass two weeks and are getting 2kg of meal per head as they settle down to a grass diet. / Donal O' Leary
Farm visit in Downpatrick
Richard Orr's farm in the shadow of the Mournes where the AHDB visit took place. \ Houston Green
Host farmer Richard Orr on his farm outside Downpatrick, where the AHDB monitor farm visit took place. \ Houston Green
Philip Wright and host farmer Richard Orr (right) explaining the benefits of the improvement in soil structure during the AHDB monitor farm visit, near Downpatrick. \ Houston Green
Irish Grassland Association beef farm walk event
Irish Grassland Association beef farm walk event on Jimmy Madigan's farm in Ballydowan, Co Kilkenny \ Claire Nash
Mowing silage
Micheal Maher mowing silage under Cullahill Castle at Borrisoleigh, Co Tipperary. Micheal operates a contracting business with his father Tommy specialising in silage, hedge-cutting and fencing. \ Odhran Ducie
Claregalway Agricultural Show
Padraic Noone from Cahergowan, Claergalway winning the best dressed donkey at the Claregalway Agricultural Show. \ Hany Marzouk
Padraic Noone from Cahergowan, Claregalway, winning the best dressed donkey at the Claregalway Agricultural Show with judge Patricia Hoey from Ballinasloe.
Scenic farming
Galley Head, west Cork, Ireland. Tillage farmer Alan Hurley checks his field of barley. \ Andy Gibson
Vet visit in Leitrim
Vet Patryk Firkowski from Animal Health Centre Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, treats the calf of a cow on the farm of Paul Mulvey. \ Philip Doyle
Armagh Show
Fourteen-year-old Sarah Dougan and her sister Millie from Newtownhamilton, Co Armagh, with their pygmy goat entries at the Armagh Show on Saturday. \ Houston Green
A strong entry in the ewe lamb class at Armagh Show. \ Houston Green
