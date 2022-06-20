Our cover star this week

Emmet Prendergast, farm manager at Ashdale Farm, Garryduff, Colligan, Co Waterford, feeding the youngest of the spring-born replacement heifer calves. The calves are at grass two weeks and are getting 2kg of meal per head as they settle down to a grass diet. / Donal O' Leary

Farm visit in Downpatrick

Richard Orr's farm in the shadow of the Mournes where the AHDB visit took place. \ Houston Green

Host farmer Richard Orr on his farm outside Downpatrick, where the AHDB monitor farm visit took place. \ Houston Green

Philip Wright and host farmer Richard Orr (right) explaining the benefits of the improvement in soil structure during the AHDB monitor farm visit, near Downpatrick. \ Houston Green

Irish Grassland Association beef farm walk event

Irish Grassland Association beef farm walk event on Jimmy Madigan's farm in Ballydowan, Co Kilkenny \ Claire Nash

Mowing silage

Micheal Maher mowing silage under Cullahill Castle at Borrisoleigh, Co Tipperary. Micheal operates a contracting business with his father Tommy specialising in silage, hedge-cutting and fencing. \ Odhran Ducie

Claregalway Agricultural Show

Padraic Noone from Cahergowan, Claergalway winning the best dressed donkey at the Claregalway Agricultural Show. \ Hany Marzouk

Padraic Noone from Cahergowan, Claregalway, winning the best dressed donkey at the Claregalway Agricultural Show with judge Patricia Hoey from Ballinasloe.

Scenic farming

Galley Head, west Cork, Ireland. Tillage farmer Alan Hurley checks his field of barley. \ Andy Gibson

Vet visit in Leitrim

Vet Patryk Firkowski from Animal Health Centre Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, treats the calf of a cow on the farm of Paul Mulvey. \ Philip Doyle

Armagh Show

Fourteen-year-old Sarah Dougan and her sister Millie from Newtownhamilton, Co Armagh, with their pygmy goat entries at the Armagh Show on Saturday. \ Houston Green

A strong entry in the ewe lamb class at Armagh Show. \ Houston Green