Michael Dunne and John Mullins, Mitchelstown, chatting after taking part in the IFA day of action in Mitchelstown, Co Cork. / Donal O'Leary

Last light: Cattle graze in a field in Sroughan overlooking blessington lakes, in Co Wicklow. \ Damien Eagers

Davy Darker from Blessington with dog Rosie after shearing the Suffolk sheep on Peter Deane's farm at Laragh, Co Kildare. \ Lorraine O'Sullivan

David Hayden, baling silage with Adam McGarr carrying bales away on Peter Greaney’s mixed farm in Slade, Co Dublin. \ Damien Eagers

Former IFA deputy president Derek Deane and other farmers gathered at the Irish Farm Centre on Wednesday to demand the IFA look for a coupled payment for suckler and sheep farmers in the next CAP. \ Philip Doyle

Flor McCarthy and Derek Deane at the Irish Farm Centre. \ Philip Doyle

Padraig Killeen is in a farm partnership with his parents PJ and Bridget at Ballingarry, Roscrea, Co Tipperary.

The farm is less than a mile from Gurteen College where Padraig did his green cert. \ Odhran Ducie

Pádraig Hickey with his son Páidí, baling hay for his father-in-law John Minogue (Right) with his grandson Daniel Carey and helped by Pádraig's father Patrick (left) at Ballina Co. Tipperary.

Pádraig is using a 1976 New Holland 377 baler which was recently refurbished and resprayed. \ Odhran Ducie

20 acres of hay were saved over a period of nine days with very little rain and will be used for feeding calves and horses. \ Odhran Ducie

Joanne and Pádraig Hickey with their son Páidí at Ballina, Co Tipperary. \ Odhran Ducie

Suckler farmer Peter Gallagher from Tonatanvally, Co Mayo, plans to bring this 1962 Nuffield 460 back into operation. \ Philip Doyle

Brothers Martin and Brendan Lavelle footing turf on their land in Doohoma Head, Achill, Co Mayo. \ Philip Doyle

A local contractor excavates the turf using a hopper, leaving the back-breaking process of drying the fuel to the brothers. \ Philip Doyle

Louis Kennedy and Bridget Ryan attending the IFA protest in Nenagh, Co Tipperary, on Friday morning. \ Odhran Ducie

The IFA protest travels up Pearse Street in Nenagh, Co Tipperary. \ Odhran Ducie

North Tipperary IFA chair Imelda Walsh and regional executive Oisín McGlynn lead the IFA protest up Pearse Street in Nenagh. \ Odhran Ducie

Enniscorthy mart yard, Co Wexford.

Cavan IFA at the protest in Cavan town. \ Adam Woods

Johnathan Fadian, Achill Island, getting ready for the IFA day of action in Mitchelstown, Co Cork. \ Donal O'Leary

Lyle Buttimer, Fermoy and Jerome Coakley, Killavullen, chatting while waiting for the IFA protest to begin in Mitchelstown, Co Cork.\ Donal O'Leary

Mitchelstown, Co Cork. \ Donal O'Leary

Mitchelstown, Co Cork.\ Donal O' Leary

Mitchelstown, Co Cork. \ Donal O' Leary

Dan Furey, Mitchelstown, chatting while waiting for the protest to begin in Mitchelstown, Co Cork.\ Donal O'Leary

Tony O'Regan, Mallow, getting his tractor ready for the protest in Mitchelstown, Co Cork. \ Donal O'Leary

Paddy McLaughlin, Andrew McMenamain and Brendan McLauglin at the protest in Raphoe, Co Donegal. \ Clive Wasson

Turlough Slaney, from Monaghan at a protest against Government plans to force through the climate action bill outside the convention centre in Dublin.\ Damien Eagers

Tim Cullinan, president of the IFA with Kenny Smyth, from St Margarets holding a milking shorthorn at the protest in Dublin. \ Damien Eagers

The IFA protest at Kanturk co-op mart, Co Cork. \ Tommy Moyles

IFA Stand up for farming protest at Kanturk co-op mart, Co Cork. \ Tommy Moyles

James McGrane, from Naul, holding a milking shorthorn with his daughter Keira McGrane, 13, at the protest in Dublin. \ Damien Eagers

Spectators watch as tractors drive through Kilkenny city as part of the IFA protest. \ Lorraine O'Sullivan

Adrian Gallagher, Brendan McLaughlin, IFA Donegal chair, and Frank Butler at the CAP reform protest in Raphoe, Co Donegal. \ Clive Wasson

David Mulrooney at the protest in Co Kilkenny.

Martin Garland rotovating a field for cabbages and kale in Mentrim, Co Meath. \ Barry Cronin

John Brennan working on his plot of bog in north Monaghan over the weekend. \ Patrick Donohue

