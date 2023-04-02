Timmy Heenan spreading slurry at a rate of 2,500 gallons to the acre on silage ground at Kilcowran, Coolbawn, Co Tipperary. \ Odhran Ducie

Checking on cattle in Co Waterford

Jerry Twomey, farm manager at Lismore Estate, checks on the store cattle that have just been left to grass on the farm in Lismore, Co Waterford. \ Donal O' Leary

Lambing underway at the Rocklynn farm in Co Antrim

Lynsey Topping and her son Riley giving a newborn lamb a helping hand on the Topping family farm outside Islandmagee, Co Antrim. \ Houston Green

Dessie Topping with his first set of triplets this year. \ Houston Green

This week's My Farming Week set in Co Galway

Originally a suckler farmer, Kenneth Power is now contract-rearing heifers, runs a calf-to-beef system and does AI in the busy breeding season. \ David Ruffles

Kenneth Power feeding the bull calves on his farm in Mountbellew, Co Galway. \ David Ruffles

Department of Ag SCEP information evening,Co Clare

Some of the crowd in attendance at the Department of Agriculture SCEP information evening at the West County Hotel, Ennis. \ Eamon Ward

Peter Harte, DAFM, speaking along with colleague Sharon O'Connor, DAFM, Emmet Doyle, Organic Sector Manager Bord Bia and Niall Kilraine, ICBF. \ Eamon Ward

Aishling Garrahy, Ennistymon, Co Clare, asking a question. \ Eamon Ward

Some of the full house in attendance. \ Eamon Ward

A round-up of some of the rest of the pictures from around the country

Suckler farmer Stephen Kenny's 11-year-old Charolais cow gave birth to triplets (two bulls and one heifer) at Loughawn, Dunkerrin, Co Offaly. The triplets were born unassisted at 3am last Sunday morning. \ Odhran Ducie

Andrew Maxwell, Killinchy, Co Down, gets in some practice on his 1950s TE20 before the start of All Ireland Ferguson Ploughing Championships at the weekend. The event, which was run by The Ferguson Club, was held at Elmfield Farm outside Portdown, Co Armagh. \ Houston Green

Lambs out on grass enjoy a break in the rain to bask in some spring sunshine in Schull, Co Cork. \ Andy Gibson

Ten-year-old Charlie Fegan from Rostrevor, Co Down, picked up 1st place in the Simmental Bulls Class 1 category at the Show & Sale of pedigree bulls and females at Dungannon Mart. \ Houston Green

A tour of the dairy calf unit facility during the Greenmount College CAFRE open day for family and prospective students. \ Houston Green

Read more