Tadgh and Eilish Hannon exhibiting their calf at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan
Our photographer Shanon captured the action at the Clonmel Show.
Frank and Aisling Burke exhibiting their Commercial bullock at Clonmel Show. \ Shanon Kinahan
Rachel Moloney and Andrew Naughton exhibiting their first prize-winning heifer at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan
Richard and Kathleen Hackett watching the Charolais judging at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan
Dairy Farmer and Wexford camogies and football player Aine Lacey
\ Claire Nash
\ Claire Nash
Watch our favourite images from the FTMTA show:
Watch: A busy and damp Moorepark open day
