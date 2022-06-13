Sheep farming in Roscommon
Kenneth Bailey's ram and lambs Lismurtagh, Tulsk, Co Roscommon. \ Brian Farrell
\ Brian Farrell
The Bailey cousins, Conor, Ella, Lorna and Tara.\ Brian Farrell
Kenneth with one of his prize Suffolks. \ Brian Farrell
Keep them rolling
Participants Annie Cull, Arigna, Co Roscommon, and Lisa Guckian, Kiltoghert, Co Leitrim, at the ‘Ireland’s Fittest Farmer’ event in Carrick on Shannon in aid of the Alzheimer Society of Ireland. \ Gerry Faughnan
Baling silage
Michael and Gavin O'Connell baling 70 acres of silage for dairy farmer Michael O'Reilly at Ballysimon, Co Limerick. \ Odhran Ducie
Michael O'Connell with his sons Gavin and Dylan raking, baling and wrapping 70 acres of silage for dairy farmer Michael O'Reilly at Ballysimon, Co Limerick. \ Odhran Ducie
Michael and Gavin O'Connell baling 70 acres of silage for dairy farmer Michael O'Reilly at Ballysimon, Co Limerick. \ Odhran Ducie
Michael O'Connell baling 70 acres of silage for dairy farmer Michael O'Reilly at Ballysimon, Co Limerick. It's a family affair as Michael's son Gavin is operating the second baler and son Dylan is operating the rake. \ Odhran Ducie
Castlerea Mart visit
Keeping an eye the prize: Jackie Doorey from Dunmore and PJ Cregg from Castlerea at a special beef sale in Tuam Mart this week. Reduced feedlot demand has meant lighter, plainer cattle are back a little this week. Plainer cull cows are also a little easier this week on the back of rumblings of reduced quotes from factories.\ Hany Marzouk
Michael Kirrame from Creggs and Thomas Manion from Laverley at the Tuam Mart sale this week. \ Hany Marzouk
Martin Sweeney from Moylough, Michael Ryan from Cloonascragh and Jimmy Kirrane from Miltown relaxing at the Tuam Mart sale this week. \ Hany Marzouk
Showing season is in full swing
Lauren Henry from Stranocum, Co Antrim, with her entry into the Holstein calf class at Ballymoney Show. \ Houston Green
Charlie Tinney, Letterkenny, Co Donegal, judging the shearling ram class at Ballymoney Show. \ Houston Green
Lucy Thompson with her sister Robyn from Tardree, Co Antrim, with their Belted Galloway cow and calf class winners at Ballymoney Show. \ Houston Green
Joshua Arrell from Randalstown, Co Antrim, receiving the winning rosette for his Belgian Blue heifer from Samuel Cleland, Downpatrick, judge of the Blues and Blondes at Ballymoney Show.
The lineup at the young handlers' competition at Lurgan Show. \ Houston Green
Keziah Shaw, her mother Noreen and Zara Wylie, all from Benburb, Co Tyrone, enjoying their time at Lurgan Show. \ Houston Green
Rachel Jordan from Waringstown, Co Down, with her overall Shorthorn champion at Lurgan Show. \ Houston Green
Silage cut
Sean Friel on the harvester as Keith Diver stays alongside at Ramelton, Co Donegal. \ Clive Wasson
John Speer, Ramelton, Co Donegal, getting his first cut of silage using nine tractors and trailers to keep the cutting going as its an hour round-trip from farm to field. / Clive Wasson
Kenneth Speer starts the half-hour trip to the farmyard from along the River Swilly at Manorcunningh to the other side of river and John Speer's farm Ramelton, Co Donegal, to get the first cut complete.
Read more
This week in photos: silage season
This week in photos: big shows are back
SHARING OPTIONS: