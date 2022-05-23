Soil carbon sampling on Footprint Farms
Mark Connolly of Farmteam Precision Agriculture soil carbon sampling for the Footprint Farmers Programme on the farm of Martin Crowe, Carrigmore, Doon, Co Limerick. / Donal O' Leary
Dairy farmer Martin Crowe, Carrigmore, Doon, Co Limerick, showing the farm map to Mark Connolly of Farmteam Precision Agriculture before Mark starts soil carbon sampling for the Footprint Farmers Programme on Martin's farm. / Donal O' Leary
The Big M
Tommy Hogan mowing silage with a BiG M for Bill Cleary at Ardcroney, Co Tipperary, averaging 18 acres per hour. Tommy's father Martin operates the harvester and collects approximately 14 acres per hour. They have been using BiG M's for the last 15 years, with this one starting its second season after importing it from Germany at four years old. \ Odhran Ducie
My Farming Week
Dairy farmer Aoife O'Shea from Coolback, New Ross, Co Wexford, was this week's My farming Week. \ Mary Browne
Farming for nature in Donegal
Boyd Bryce leads the walk through the woodland at the Farming For Nature walk on his farm. Boyd and his wife Bride run a 350-acre farm on Inch Island, Co Donegal. The farm is a mix of arable areas, sheep pastures and woodland, all of which is managed sensitively for nature. \ Clive Wasson
Last of the lambs out in Carlow
Sheep farmer and publican Denis Byrne from Clonmore, Hacketstown, Co Carlow, moves some ewes and lambs with the help of his sheepdog Betsy. Some of the lambs were born weaker and Denis had kept them close to the home. They are now ready to join the rest of the flock on the out-farm. \ Philip Doyle
A roundup of some of the rest of the pictures from around the country
Catherine Gallagher, national president of the Irish Shows Association; Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue; and David Henry, a Charolais breeder from Co Donegal.
Brothers Jonathan and Jeremy Aiken from Dromara competing in the interbreed hogget ewe competition at Balmoral Show. \ Houston Green
Patrick O'Donovan, using a New Holland FR550, collects silage for dairy farmer Declan O'Donovan near Rathclaran, Co Cork. Declan milks 100 cows and is hoping for three silage cuts this year. \ Andy Gibon
SHARING OPTIONS: