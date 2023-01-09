Calving to commence on 1 February
Dairy farmer Peter Norton from Donaghmore, Johnstown, Co Kilkenny, feeds silage to his cows which have been housed since 1 December 2022. \ Philip Doyle
Dairy farmer Peter Norton. \ Philip Doyle
Nursing to full-time farming
After completing a degree in nursing and working in Beaumont Hospital for two years, in 2019, Laura decided to come home to farm full-time. \ Claire Nash
Laura is in partnership with her dad on the farm in Derrypatrick, Co Meath. \ Claire Nash
Dog Belle. \ Claire Nash
Dog Belle. \ Claire Nash
Laura Hannon. \ Claire Nash
Fifty years on
This month marks 50 years since Ireland joined the European Economic Community (EEC). In these pictures, we look back at some content from the Irish Farmers Journal archive.
NFA president TJ Maher and foreign affairs minister Dr. Patrick Hillery at Dublin Airport returning from an EEC meeting on sugar beet quotas in 1972, a week before Ireland signed the Accession Treaty.
January 1972: The week Ireland signed up - Jimmy Doyle forks straw bales from a cart at Ballyshanogue, Clonegal, Co Wexford. Straw bales were freely availablle at 10p per bale and, at that time, were described as good value. \ Steve Treacy
IFJ front cover from January 1960: NFA questioning the merits of joining the EEC.
Over 700 tractors take part in Christmas charity tractor run
Over 700 tractors took part in the annual Livingstone Christmas Charity Tractor Run. \ Houston Green
The run raised money for three charities: Southern Area Hospice; Northern Ireland Childrens Hospice; Air Ambulance NI. \ Houston Green
Naomi Boyd from Co Tyrone, and Jessica Brown from Co Armagh. \ Houston Green
Josh Elliott Weir and his younger brother Jack with Adam Murray, from Rathfriland. \ Houston Green
A round-up of some of the rest of the pictures from around the country
Two 1174 County tractors taking part in the Kilbrittain tractor run, seen passing Timoleague Abbey in Co Cork. \ David Patterson
Stephen Treacy after feeding hay to his yearlings at Coolataggle, Borrisoleigh, Co Tipperary. They are also being fed 1kg of meal per head per day and are being prepared for sale in the coming weeks. \ Odhran Ducie
Martin McGovern from Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, and his sons Tomas and Lochlainn at the Dungannon Dazzlers Texel Sheep In-Lamb Export Sale in Dungannon Farmer’s Mart. \ Houston Green
