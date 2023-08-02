It is expected that there will be almost 1,400 cattle and over 900 sheep entries at this years Tullamore Show. \ Philip Doyle

‘A season highlight’ and the ‘pinnacle of the showing calendar’ – are just two of the many ways that the FBD Tullamore National Livestock Show has been described to me this week, as the countdown to one of Ireland’s biggest, and most loved, family days draws near.

On Sunday, 13 August, all roads will lead to the famous Butterfield Estate in Co Offaly, for an event that will boast something for all the family. Summer shows are the beating heart of rural life in Ireland and Tullamore Show is the one day in the year where people from all corners of the island, and further afield, are drawn to the midlands for the biggest one-day livestock event in the country.

This year, it is expected that over 60,000 people will pass through the gates for the jam-packed day, with trade stands, live entertainment, food, fashion, arts and crafts and, of course, a vast amount of livestock competitions.

Following on from a record year in 2022, this year’s show lineup has surpassed all expectations, with almost 900 pedigree beef cattle, with almost 200 dairy cattle, 365 commercial cattle, just shy of 920 sheep and 170 poultry on display, alongside horses, pigs and rare breeds – as they battle it out for the largest prize fund of any show in Ireland.

There are over 1,000 competitions set to take place, with a prize fund of €175,000, so it is no wonder why breeders of quality livestock would travel the length and breadth of the country to take part.

The Irish Farmers Journal will be bringing you all the highlights from the show, so keep an eye on our website and social media channels on the day, for updates.