Farmers congregate in Bandon ahead of the 'Save our Derogation' rally.

The three regions of Cork IFA joined forces to hold a ‘Save our derogation’ rally in Bandon on Thursday evening.

Highlighting the impact, the proposed reduction to 220kg organic N/ha will have on the rural economy in Cork, in the region of 2,000 farmers gathered at Bandon Co-op’s premises to show their support for maintaining the nitrates derogation at present levels and air their concerns to both the Government and the European Commission.

All speakers called on farmers to put pressure on their politicians to ensure that the derogation remains in place.

Prior to the speeches, a convoy of support comprising tractors and trucks from various agribusinesses in the county, made their way through the town to the rally point.

There, they were welcomed by farmers including a number from elsewhere in Munster, who had travelled from other counties.

A number of speeches in support of the derogation were made by Tim Cullinan, Cork IFA officers and co-op board chairs.

Also in attendance were past IFA presidents, Oireachtas members and local politicians.

Farmers in Kilkenny and the wider southeast region will gather at Kilkenny Mart at 7.30pm on Friday to highlight the important contribution of agriculture to the region.

Conor O’Leary, Cork Central IFA chair

“For 15 years, we’ve spent on everything the experts have asked of us ... this is the first time we’re facing a regulation that reduces our capacity to repay.”

Donal O’Donovan, West Cork chair

“Agriculture is the main driver of the rural economy in the Bandon catchment area. We must maintain the derogation at 250kg to ensure the economic survival of all farmers and businesses into the future.”

Pat O’Keeffe, North Cork chair

“I say to the politicians and, in particular, the Government politicians, the onus is on ye not to be listening to the Greens. Ye have a say.

“When the first Nitrates Directive came in, it was out of proportion and it was rescinded.

“Teagasc went back and reviewed it and put it right from there on then. When a farmer gets a cheque, they don’t leave it in the bank. They put it back into the economy again. Farmers drive the rural economy.”

Peter Fleming, Barryroe Co-op chair

“What we’re asking for is not unreasonable. What we’re saying is give us time because, particularly from 2022 and this year, the whole method of farming has changed hugely.

“We’ve a 10% reduction in the use of chemical nitrogen, cow banding has come in, the closed period for spreading slurry was extended.

“All these measures are going to have a positive impact on water quality. All we’re saying is just give us time to show this actually works.”