Italian wine producers are not happy with Irish efforts to put health warnings on their produce.

It seems like every second Irish person reckons they’re a wine connoisseur these days. It’s a big change from the time when The Dealer was a chap; back then your ordinary Joe Soap couldn’t tell the difference between Chateauneuf-du-Pape and paint stripper.

Fast forward five decades and Irish moves to put health warnings on wine labels – because we drink so much of the old vino collapso – is causing ructions at EU level and sending the poor old Italians into orbit. The Italians have described the Irish initiative – which will target all alcoholic beverages – as “wrong and discriminatory against thousands of excellent Italian and European [wine] producers.”

This battle looks like it could go all the way to the European Court.