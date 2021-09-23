Three cows were killed at 7am on Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle on the N7 in Nenagh.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, a Garda spokesperson told the Irish Farmers Journal.

"Gardaí are investigating a road traffic collision that occurred on Thursday morning 23 September, in Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

"Gardaí were called to the scene in the Nenagh area following reports of a vehicle colliding with a number of livestock."

"Three cows were killed during the course of this incident," the spokesperson said.

It is understood that they were dairy cows.