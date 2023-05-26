The Department of Agriculture has reminded farmers that the closing date for the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and other area-based schemes application is fast approaching.

Advisers must have applications submitted by midnight on Monday 29 May 2023.

Farmers can contact the direct payments helpdesk on 057-867 4422. The lines will be open over the weekend from 9.30am to 5pm and until midnight on Monday 29 May.

The Department office in Portlaoise, Co Laois, will also have a team available to meet with farmers from now until the BISS closing date.

Applications

The latest figures from the Department of Agriculture show that 105,158 applications had been submitted as of Wednesday morning 24 May.

Over 20,000 applications are expected to be submitted before Monday.

Meanwhile, there were over 20,000 applications submitted to the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) before the 22 May

deadline.

Late applications can be submitted for 25 days after the closing date, subject to a 1% penalty for each working day, with applications subject to a 100% penalty thereafter.