Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident in a rural home between Lixnaw and Kilflynn in Co Kerry on Tuesday, 7 September.

Gardaí attended a scene and located the body of a female (60s) and a male (20s) inside the dwelling.

The body of a male (60s) was discovered outside at the rear of the dwelling. All three bodies suffered gunshot wounds. A firearm has been recovered at the scene.

It is understood that the man in his 60s farmed on a part-time basis, while the younger man worked for local agricultural contractors.

The State pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau were called to the scene, which has been preserved and investigations are ongoing.

An Garda Síochána has said they are not looking for any other person in relation to this incident, at this time, which is being treated as a murder-suicide.