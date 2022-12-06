The fines cover tax defaulters between July and September this year. \ Ramona Farrelly

Three farmers have been fined €2,500 each for the misuse of green diesel, according to the Revenue Office’s list of tax defaulters for the period from 1 July to 30 September 2022.

Farmers Brendan Doherty of Knockarush, Boyle, Co Roscommon, Jason Austin of Barnagrotty Road, Moneygall, Co Offaly, and Daniel O’Sullivan of Claraghatlea North, Millstreet, Co Cork, were all hit with the Revenue fine.

Elsewhere, farmer Francis McGee of Mullancross, Laghey, Co Donegal, was fined the same amount (€2,500) for his failure to hold a current oil licence.

No farmers were fined for failing to lodge an income tax return over the three-month period.

Second list

Revenue publishes its list of tax defaulters in two parts. The first of these includes the farmers above whose case the court has determined a penalty relating to a settlement or has imposed a fine, imprisonment or other penalty in respect of a tax or duty offence.

The second list includes individuals for which Revenue has accepted a settlement offer instead of initiating court proceedings or a settlement has been paid in full. This list also reflects the amount of a settlement that remained unpaid at the end of the period on 30 September 2022.

There is one farmer on this list - Thomas Donoghue of Knockdrumagh, Myshall, Co Carlow, whose case involves his failure to declare income tax.

The farmer and former soft-fit contractor is listed as having had €115,371 remaining to be paid to Revenue at the end of September.

Donoghue’s bill includes tax of €75,285, interest of €19,554 and penalties of €20,532.

For a full list of tax defaulters, see here.