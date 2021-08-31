Ballybay Mart in Co Monaghan is holding a show and sale of rams and breeding sheep on Tuesday 31 August, with judging taking place at 5.30pm and the sale starting at 6.30pm.

The sale includes a special entry of 150 hoggets from the Kerr family farm, which is operated by three generations of the family – PJ, Damien and Christopher Kerr.

Christopher says the hoggets are all home-bred and grass-fed and will be offered for sale in uniform batches. In addition to the hoggets, the family is also offering 20 rams for sale. Christopher says that pending a positive outcome the family plans to develop the sale and increase the number on offer in the coming years.

Also included in the sheep breeding sale is another entry of Mule ewe hoggets along with a diverse selection of other breeds. The sale takes place in conjunction with the normal weekly sale at Ballybay, with two rings in operation.