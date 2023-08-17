Three in five suckler farmers would be open to a Government-funded scheme to reduce cow numbers, according to the latest Irish Farmers Journal survey.

Some 30% of the near 700 suckler farmers surveyed said they would definitely consider it and a further 33% said they would “maybe” consider it. Just 31% of suckler farmers gave a reduction scheme a hard “no”.

Interest was highest among older suckler farmers, with 66% of all those open to the scheme being older than 55. The ratio of suckler farmers interested was also higher in Connacht and Leinster areas than it was in Munster and Ulster.

Proposals

The findings come as dairy sector stakeholders continue to discuss proposals for a dairy reduction scheme and after farm organisations opposed a suckler package last year.

Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA) president Dermot Kelleher said there could maybe be a suckler reduction scheme, but not a full exit. He said the ICSA proposed such a scheme in CAP negotiations to allow older farmers offset cows.

“I believe you can’t give big money to the dairy farmers and less to the suckler farmers. It’d all depend on the compensation package,” he said.