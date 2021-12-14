It’s believed the tractor was involved in several hit and run collisions before ending up in Armagh.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has arrested three males in Co Armagh following the theft of a tractor in Co Monaghan.

The cross-border theft occurred in the early hours of Tuesday 14 December.

The PSNI received a report from An Garda Síochána just after 3.30am in relation to a tractor theft in Co Monaghan.

Hit and run

The PSNI’s Sergeant McGuigan said: “It’s believed the tractor was involved in several hit and run collisions before ending up in Armagh.

“It’s here, on the Tivanacree Road, that officers detained three males.”

The three males are reported to be aged 16, 18 and 19 and were arrested on suspicion of offences including driving while unfit through drink and drugs, as well as for dangerous driving.

The PSNI said that all three remain in custody at this time and their enquiries are continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSNI on 101 quoting reference number 150 of 14 December 2021.

