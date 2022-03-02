This 2008 Volvo L45B will be up for grabs.

A machinery clearance auction is set to take place on Thursday, 10 March outside Fermoy at the Corrin Event Centre.

The auction is being run by Cork Marts.

Just over 100 lots will be offered, with all machinery coming from three vendors, much of which was bought new for their own use.

This McHale F5600 baler will be up for grabs.

Viewing will be available onsite in Corrin on the 8, 9 and 10 of March, while the auction will be conducted online through MartEye and in-person from 6pm on 10 March.

Machines on offer

The first vendor’s lots include a John Deere 6410 with a loader, a 2008 Volvo L45B, a 2018 McHale mounted conditioner mower, a 2015 Kuhn 32 ft rake, a 2016 Kuhn 8712 tedder, a Bomford B54 hedge cutter, two HiSpec slurry tankers and a John Deere F440R baler.

This John Deere 6410 with a front-end loader will be going under the hammer.

The second vendor’s machines include a McHale F5600 baler, a Lely Welder RP 245 baler, a 2021 PÖttinger Novocat 302 conditioner mower, a 2014 McHale B991 high-speed twin-dispenser wrapper, a 16t dump trailer and a 24ft Beresford bale trailer.

A 2018 McHale mounted conditioner mower.

The third vendor’s lots include a JCB 530B teleporter, a 1975 Ford 4000 with a loader, a 16ft Ifor Williams tri-axle livestock trailer and two timber processing units. The full catalogue for the sale can be viewed online ahead of the sale.

Other lots

A selection of HiSpec tankers will be up for auction.

