Heifers just before moving to a fresh paddock on the Thrive demonstration farm this week.\ Claire Nash

The Thrive dairy calf-to-beef programme is hosting a national open day on Tuesday 9 August on the Irish Farmers Journal demonstration farm located outside Cashel, Co Tipperary.

The day kicks off at 10.30am with groups starting every 15 minutes thereafter until 1.30pm.

There will be multiple stops along the farm walk covering all aspects of diary beef systems.

Talks

System financials.

Calf genetics and calf sourcing.

Grassland, clover and soils.

Calf rearing and animal health.

Live demo on drafting stock for slaughter.

Forum on the future of dairy beef in Ireland.

It is a day not to be missed for dairy beef farmers or those thinking of incorporating a dairy beef system on their farm in the future. Registration is free and can be completed below.

Demo farm update

Grass supply is still quite tight on the demo farm, although grazing some second-cut silage ground has taken the pressure off and allowed the grazing platform to recover somewhat.

The rest of the second-cut ground was harvested this week, so that area will now come back available for grazing in the weeks to come.

Quite the lineup! Thrive bullocks ready for a move. Grazing some second cut silage ground at the moment due to poor grass growth. All on view Tuesday week 9th August at the open day from 10.30am Cashel Co Tipperary E25 AK44. Free registration https://t.co/KqClTjpY4Q @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/qbPhjxHpKd — Declan Marren (@MarrenDeclan) July 29, 2022

The finishing cattle were weighed recently, with the bullocks averaging 496kg, while the heifers were 453kg.

The bullocks are on target for where they need to be, while the heifers are slightly behind target weight for the time of year.

68 Heifers averaging 453kg at the moment, 18kg behind target for the time of year. 12kg of that was there at turnout. We had hoped they would have compensated at grass but hasn't happened. Bullocks bang on target at 496kg. @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/yQYRPUQ6Eh — Declan Marren (@MarrenDeclan) July 29, 2022

Grass still tight on Thrive demo farm but stock content. Really impressed with these SI5292 Leeherd Jake sired heifers. Turned into lovely cattle. @FJBeef @farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/lPb41uV04M — Declan Marren (@MarrenDeclan) July 29, 2022

While grass supply is tight, stock are content and are moving to fresh grass every three to four days.

The calves continue to be offered the best-quality grass available on farm. They are also being fed 1kg/day of concentrate, which is a 16% protein ration.