A Canadian judge has ordered a farmer to pay almost €55,000 after a dispute over a thumbs-up emoji and a grain contract appeared in court.
The matter arose after Chris Achter, a farmer from Saskatchewan, Canada failed to deliver 86t of flax that grain buyer Kent Mickleborough looked to purchase in 2021.
Mickleborough texted Achter a picture of a contract to deliver the flax in November – Achter replied with a thumbs-up. However, he did not deliver the grain by that date. Much to Achter’s despair, the judge said the thumbs-up was just as valid as a signature.
SHARING OPTIONS: