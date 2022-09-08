Lightning can may be seen in the west of Ireland until 9pm tonight.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow thunderstorm and lightning warning for much of the west and northwest.

The warning, valid from Thursday afternoon to Thursday night at 9pm, applies to counties Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Longford, Westmeath, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, Galway, Offaly and Roscommon.

Met Éireann says there will be local thunderstorms and lightning strikes and warned that these will create poor driving conditions.

Drivers, including those operating farm machinery, are urged to take the necessary precautions, reduce speed and keep sufficient space between vehicles at all times.