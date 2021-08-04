Spells of thundery showers as well as risk of lightening and localised flooding can be expected on Thursday 5 August.
The alert is effective from 6am to 7pm and has been issued for all 26 counties.
Temperatures will range from 16°C to 20°C, with fresh to strong southerly winds that will turn westerly. Rain outbreaks will be heaviest across the north and east.
Rest of this week ??— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 4, 2021
Low pressure approaching & staying nearby so it'll stay unsettled for the rest of the week with showers & spells of rain, thundery at times too ??
Risk of lightning, hail & localised flooding so keep an eye on forecasts ????https://t.co/SNRXL23NuB pic.twitter.com/PHOHBJh7cc
