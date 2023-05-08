There is a risk of spot flooding on Monday, warns Met Éireann.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow warning for thunderstorms for the midlands and east of the country for Monday 8 May.

The Northern Ireland Met Office has also released a status yellow warning for thunderstorms for northern counties.

Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Wicklow, Westmeath and Tipperary will experience thunderstorm activity on Monday afternoon, which will lead to spot flooding, the national forecaster has warned.

The warning will come into effect at 12pm and will remain in place until 9pm.

Disruption

Met Éireann has warned that heavy rain and spot flooding will lead to hazardous driving conditions. In Northern Ireland, heavy showers and thunderstorms may lead to some localised disruption.

Met Éireann has said that Tuesday will bring widespread showers, with some being heavy and thundery in the afternoon.

Sunny spells are expected at times too. Highest temperatures will range from 13°C to 16°C in a light southwesterly wind.