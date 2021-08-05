Met Éireann has issued a status yellow thunderstorm warning for the entire country, coming into effect from 9am on Friday.
Thunderstorm activity with the risk of hail, coupled with longer spells of rain, over Kerry, Limerick, Clare and Tipperary will lead to localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.
The warning will remain in place until Saturday at 9am.
Blustery this morning with showery outbreaks of rain?? Brightening up from the southwest through the morning but widespread heavy showers or thunderstorms will develop, bringing the risk of hail and spot flooding Highs of 17 to 21 C generally in fresh to strong southerly winds?? pic.twitter.com/1p0NYVXBlj— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 5, 2021
