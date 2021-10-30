Met Éireann has issued a status yellow thunderstorm warning for all of Munster and four Connacht counties.

“Thundery outbreaks of rain with possible lightning and localised flooding” has been forecast by Met Éireann.

Counties Clare, Cork, Galway, Kerry, Limerick, Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary, and Waterford area all included in the warning.

The warning will come into effect from 9pm on Saturday night and will remain in place until 2am on Sunday morning.

Met Éireann has said it will be windy at times too on Saturday night in mostly fresh and gusty south to southwest winds, with gales along south and east coasts.

Clearer spells will develop later with a temporary lull in parts, it said. Lows of 3°C to 8°C are forecast.