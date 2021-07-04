The warning is in place until 8pm on Sunday evening.

A status yellow thunderstorm warning is in place for parts of both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland on Sunday.

Met Éireann said there is a risk of scattered thunderstorms leading to spot flooding.

As a result, counties Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Longford, Louth, Meath, Monaghan and Westmeath have been issued with a status yellow warning.

In Northern Ireland, a status yellow thunderstorm warning is in place for Derry, Tyrone, Armagh and Fermanagh.

The Met Office has said the warning is in place until midnight on Sunday, with heavy showers and thunderstorms leading to a chance of flooding and disruption.