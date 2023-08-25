Met Éireann has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for Friday evening.
The warning, which commences from just after 5pm, will see localised thunderstorms.
Counties Carlow, Cavan, Cork, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow may be affected, according to Met Éireann.
Impact
The national weather forecaster has warned that there will potentially be difficult travelling conditions and spot flooding.
Thundery conditions are set to end at 9pm on Friday night.
