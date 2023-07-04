Met Éireann has issued a yellow status thunderstorm warning for counties Carlow, Cork, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford, and Wicklow for Tuesday 4 July.

This stormy weather is expected to last from Tuesday afternoon until 9pm Tuesday night.

Spot flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions are among the possible impacts, Met Éireann has said.

There will be moderate chances of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening with the possibility of hail also.

For the rest of the country on Tuesday, temperatures will be of 14°C to 18°C, with moderate to fresh west to northwest winds.

Wednesday

There will be showers and spells of sunshine once again on Wednesday.

Some showers will turn heavy at times in the afternoon, not as heavy as previous days however.

Highest temperatures of 14°C to 18°C, coolest in Atlantic coastal areas, in moderate to fresh westerly winds.